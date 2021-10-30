Two men seek aid at local hospital after shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two men, who had suffered gunshot wounds, went to a local hospital for help Saturday morning.

According to LPD, a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man sought aid at a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds at around 2:47 a.m. The exact hospital was not specified by officials. The exact location the injuries took place is currently under investigation.

The 24-year old is in critical condition due to their wounds. The 19-year-old is in serious condition.

This incident is under investigation by LPD.

