Advertisement

10/11 NOW personality Leta Powell Drake remembered at Lincoln Community Playhouse

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Remembrance of Life for former 10/11 NOW personality Leta Powell Drake was held at the Lincoln Community Playhouse on Saturday.

Powell Drake died Sept. 15 at the age of 83. She worked as a program director at KOLN-TV for 28 years, hosting and producing the 10/11 morning show for 25 years. She also hosted the children’s show Cartoon Corral, where she was known as Kalamity Kate.

Drake’s son Aaron said this remembrance is her final chapter.

“This is really the closing of Leta’s last chapter of her story, kind of a way to close out a wonderful and remarkable career,” said Aaron Drake.

Saturday, speakers came together to remember Powell Drake by retelling her life story and her impact on theater, television and the community of Lincoln

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men seek aid at local hospital after shooting
Purdue beats Nebraska, 28-23
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near 46th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Friday.
UPDATE: LPD responds to shooting in northeast Lincoln
1011 NOW Sports Overtime (Fri, Oct. 29) - NSAA Playoffs Highlights & Scores
High School Volleyball
HS Volleyball District Finals: Highlights & Scores

Latest News

LPD responds to fatal motorcycle crash
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza announced its closure on Saturday, effective Sunday.
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza closes its doors
Grim grinning ghosts, cackling witches and a variety of other monsters will be wandering the...
10/11 NOW Halloween Photo Album
A Remembrance of Life for former 10/11 NOW personality Leta Powell Drake was held at the...
Remembering Leta Powell Drake