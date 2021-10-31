10/11 NOW personality Leta Powell Drake remembered at Lincoln Community Playhouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Remembrance of Life for former 10/11 NOW personality Leta Powell Drake was held at the Lincoln Community Playhouse on Saturday.

Powell Drake died Sept. 15 at the age of 83. She worked as a program director at KOLN-TV for 28 years, hosting and producing the 10/11 morning show for 25 years. She also hosted the children’s show Cartoon Corral, where she was known as Kalamity Kate.

Drake’s son Aaron said this remembrance is her final chapter.

“This is really the closing of Leta’s last chapter of her story, kind of a way to close out a wonderful and remarkable career,” said Aaron Drake.

Saturday, speakers came together to remember Powell Drake by retelling her life story and her impact on theater, television and the community of Lincoln

