Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza closes its doors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza announced its closure on Saturday, effective Sunday.

According to its owners, Dean Hart and Paul Kuhl, the decision is due to the market conditions over the last two years.

“We are extremely grateful for the 15 years that we have been privileged to serve the Lincoln community,” Hart and Kuhl said on Facebook. “It has been our honor to host and be a part of the many birthday parties, anniversaries, graduations, non-profit fundraisers, and special occasions since 2007. We are humbled by the support you have shown us all these years.”

In regards to any unused Dino’s gift cards, please call 402-327-0200 before Nov. 30, for details on how these may be redeemed, or see Dino’s website for details.

