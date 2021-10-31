Advertisement

Husker football fan “Big Red Ed” attends his 600th game

By Bria Battle
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ed Svendsen, known as “Big Red Ed,” attended his 600th Husker football game Saturday. His first game was back in 1956 because his parents had season tickets.

“My dad brought me to Lincoln to see a game once a year in the late 1950′s,” Svendsen said.

At first, every gameday seemed like a normal Saturday until Svendsen attended an event at The Railyard nearly eight years ago. At the event, he became curious about the number of games he has gone to and created a spreadsheet.

Of all the games, his favorite was the 1996 Fiesta Bowl where Nebraska beat Florida, 62-24.

“Everybody was predicting Florida and their high-power offense, that we couldn’t stop them. Our players would be too slow on the grass field and it was just amazing,” said Svendsen.

He and his wife, Dottie, have attended many games together. She’s been to nearly as many games as he has.

Svendsen and his wife are creating a tradition. They are passing their love for Husker football on to their daughters and grandchildren. Svendsen bought his great-grandson James a hat that he can wear in support of the Huskers.

“The grandkids all know their grandparents are Husker footballers and we just love doing it. We passed it on,” Svendsen said.

Despite the Huskers loss to Purdue, Ed was still excited to attend his 600th game. He is optimistic about the future of Husker football and looks forward to their next win.

“It’s a milestone,” said Svendsen. “I don’t know if I’ll make 700 Husker games live or not. But 600, today is the day.”

