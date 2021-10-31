Monday Forecast: A cold start to the week with areas of rain and snow expected across the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we close the book on October we should see cloudy and chilly conditions into Sunday evening, though for most it will be dry. Trick-or-Treaters will likely want an extra layer or two tonight as they criss-cross the neighborhoods across the state. Parents too will want to dress warmly into Sunday evening. As we open the book on November though, it looks like we’ll need to dust off some snow. The first “widespread” snowfall event of the 2021-2022 snow season is expected to unfold tonight and into the day on Monday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place across much of western and southwestern Nebraska, where the most snow is expected over the next 24 hours. Advisories will run from Sunday evening into early Monday afternoon. Lincoln as well as south central and southeastern Nebraska are not included under any winter weather headline as of now as much lighter snowfall amounts - if any - are expected across these areas.

As an upper level wave moves out of the Rockies, areas of snow are expected to become more widespread across far western Nebraska by late Sunday night. That swath of snow is then expected to spread east as we head through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. On the eastern edge of that band of moisture, precipitation is expected to fall as light rain before it transitions over to light snow into early Monday morning. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, we’re expecting to see mainly areas of very light rain into the day on Monday, though early on Monday morning with temperatures falling to near freezing levels, we could see some snow try and mix in. As temperatures then warm through the morning and into the afternoon, we should see a transition to just very light rain with perhaps some patchy drizzle as well. Moisture should come to an end by Monday evening and Monday night with perhaps just a little bit of cloud cover clearing out.

Snowfall amounts should be highest across the western half of the state, where widespread amounts of 1″ to 3″ are anticipated. That band of 1″ to 3″ of snow is expected to spread as far east as Grand Island and Hastings before snowfall amounts taper off very quickly. A band of heavier snowfall is expected along the southern Panhandle into the southern Sandhills where 2″ to 5″ of snow will be possible. Lincoln is not expected to see accumulating snow, though we certainly could see a few snowflakes into Monday. Any snow that we do see tonight and into the day on Monday is not expected to last very long as temperatures by Monday afternoon will be climbing back above freezing. Regardless of snowfall amounts, it does look like we could see some minor to moderate impacts on the morning commute across the state into Monday morning. As this is the first snowfall of the season for most, if not all of us, please remember to give yourself extra time as you hit the road on Monday morning.

As far as temperatures are concerned, we will likely see the coldest day of the fall season thus far across the state. Morning low temperatures won’t be anything we haven’t seen thus far with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state.

It will be our afternoon temperatures on Monday that will have some our teeth chattering. Look for temperatures to only reach the mid 30s to low 40s for most of 10/11 Country with wind chills for most settling into the 30s to near 40°.

The extended forecast will offer us slightly warmer temperatures into Tuesday and Wednesday, though we’ll still remain well below average with highs in the upper 40s for Lincoln. Temperatures then reach the low 50s for Thursday and Friday before eventually getting back to about average by next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see another small chance for some light rain on Tuesday as a system skirts the area to our south, but then generally dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week.

