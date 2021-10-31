Sunday Forecast: Much colder weather expected into Sunday, next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a stunning start to the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday, we’ll finish off October with dramatically cooler conditions as the coldest air of the season thus far is set to settle into the region through much of the upcoming week.

Into Saturday evening, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected for most. Winds will remain blustery from the north and northwest with wind gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible. Overnight and into Sunday morning, clouds are expected to increase across parts of southern and western Nebraska with generally dry conditions. Through Sunday, we should see a mix of sun and clouds across the state, with some sunshine expected for northern and eastern Nebraska with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions across parts of southern and western Nebraska. While we’ll be dealing with the clouds, generally dry conditions are expected for most of Sunday. Towards Sunday evening though, as another upper level wave moves in from the west, we’re expecting to see areas of rain and snow push in from the west. Light snow showers are expected for parts of western and central Nebraska from Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Lincoln as well as eastern and southeastern Nebraska will likely miss out on any accumulating snow, but we certainly could see some snowflakes early on Monday.

Light accumulating snow is expected to generally stay centered along I-80 across parts of central and into western Nebraska. A band of 1″ to 3″ of total snow accumulation looks possible from near Lexington, back towards Kimball in the southern Panhandle. A trace to perhaps an inch of wet snow will be possible as far east as the Tri-Cities.

As far as temperatures are concerned, morning lows on Sunday won’t be that out of the ordinary with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s across the state.

It will be our afternoon temperatures that struggle. Those areas that likely see mostly cloudy skies through the day on Sunday will see highs in the 30s to low to mid 40s. Those areas that could see some sunshine are forecast to reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Regardless of where our afternoon temperatures end up, it will be quite a bit colder than what they were on Saturday. Trick or treaters will want to at least keep a jacket on standby with temperatures into Sunday evening in the 40s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather.

Monday will start November, and it looks to be even colder with high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s for most of the state. In Lincoln, it looks like Monday will be the first time since April 21st that our afternoon high temperature won’t get above 50° with a current forecast of 44°. That temperature would be the coldest high temperature since March 17th when it was 42° in Lincoln.

The chilly weather looks to linger across the state through much of the upcoming week. Look for highs in Lincoln to generally hold in the mid 40s through Thursday with temperatures trying to warm back to the low to mid 50s by next Friday and Saturday.

