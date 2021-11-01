Advertisement

Bryan Health releases vaccination rate among employees

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today marks the deadline for employees at Bryan Health to receive their COVID-19 vaccination or be granted an exemption.

According to a press release sent by the hospital system on Monday afternoon, 95 percent of the employee base chose to get their vaccine, while 297 people, or 5 percent of the employee base, was granted an exemption.

They also noted 5 people resigned due to the mandate announced in August, and 5 people had their employment terminated.

54 employees are in the process of completing their second dose, and all new hires are required to be vaccinated for employment.

“There are 901 credentialed physicians and advance practice providers on the Bryan Medical Center medical staff. 97.2% are vaccinated. Twenty-five providers are not vaccinated and must comply with weekly testing,” the release states.

