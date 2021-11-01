Doane Football freshman Cade Wiseman has been named GPAC Defensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Doane Football freshman Cade Wiseman has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week following his efforts in the Tigers’ 24-13 win over Midland on Saturday in Fremont.

Wiseman, making his first start, picked up his first career interception midway through the opening quarter and returned it 54 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. On the day, Wiseman finished with five tackles and two pass breakups as Doane defeated Midland for the first time since 2016.

On the season, Wiseman has 14 total tackles and has also been a contributor on special teams, averaging 19.5 yards per kickoff return and 8.3 yards per punt return.

