Advertisement

Doane Football freshman Cade Wiseman has been named GPAC Defensive Player of the Week

Doane players get ready to take the field for a football game.
Doane players get ready to take the field for a football game.(KOLN-TV)
By Doane Athletics
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Doane Football freshman Cade Wiseman has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week following his efforts in the Tigers’ 24-13 win over Midland on Saturday in Fremont.

Wiseman, making his first start, picked up his first career interception midway through the opening quarter and returned it 54 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. On the day, Wiseman finished with five tackles and two pass breakups as Doane defeated Midland for the first time since 2016.

On the season, Wiseman has 14 total tackles and has also been a contributor on special teams, averaging 19.5 yards per kickoff return and 8.3 yards per punt return.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: LPD identifies driver in fatal motorcycle crash
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza announced its closure on Saturday, effective Sunday.
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza closes its doors
Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting near 46th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around...
UPDATE: Man arrested after Friday shooting in northeast Lincoln
Two men seek aid at local hospital after shooting
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two Omaha men shot in car while on Highway 77

Latest News

Scott Frost on the Huskers hitting their stride
Scott Frost on the Huskers hitting their stride
Scott Frost on Adrian Martinez
Scott Frost on Adrian Martinez
Scott Frost on the Huskers improvement
Scott Frost on the Huskers improvement
Nebraska readies for Ohio State