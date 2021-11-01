Huskers Post 82-67 win over Colorado in exhibition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Bryce McGowens 15 points led four Huskers as double figures, as Nebraska posted an impressive 82-67 win over Colorado in a charity exhibition Sunday afternoon. McGowens led a balanced attack that saw NU shoot 49 percent from the field, including 12 3-pointers, while the Huskers held Colorado to 32 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers.

Derrick Walker Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds, while C.J. Wilcher and Alonzo Verge Jr., added 11 and 10 points respectively, as NU had six players total at least eight points. Nebraska, which never trailed, took control in the opening 20 minutes, shooting 58 percent in the first half to build a 44-28 halftime lead.

Wilcher keyed a Huskers’ 17-2 first-half spurt, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, as Nebraska turned a 16-9 lead into a 22-point lead less than 10 minutes into the contest. Colorado trimmed the lead to 13 in the opening minute of the second half before the Huskers ran off nine straight points to push the lead to 23 after a Bryce McGowens 3-pointer with 14:19 left.

Nebraska eventually stretched the margin to 67-40 with 11:50 left before the Buffaloes made one last charge. CU used a 17-2 spurt to pull within 69-57 with 05:14 left, but Walker’s basket stemmed the tide and he added another two free throws to stretch the lead back to 16.

CU got to within 12 one final time, at 75-63 after a Tristan da Silva basket with 2:25 left, but a Bryce McGowens 3-pointer and a basket by Verge put the game out of reach.

Keeshawn Barthelemy and Nique Clifford led four Colorado players in double figures with 11 points apiece. Nebraska opens the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as the Huskers take on Western Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.