John Henry’s specialists recommend preparing homes for winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As winter weather looms and freezing temperatures hit the Capital City, experts are saying it’s time to start preparing your home.

It may be a bit of a shock because of the above average temperatures we had heading into November, but those freezing temperatures are here and that means it’s time to start winterizing your home.

When it comes to winterizing your home, John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning has a quick checklist of where to start.

1. Make sure all of your gutters are cleared of any leaves.

2. Check for cracks in your foundation, primarily around doors and windows and make sure they’re sealed.

3. Disconnect all outside faucets, which also means turning off your sprinkler system.

“You just don’t want to be surprised when you come home because you go to work and you think part of your house freezes but other parts of your house are fine,” Brian Gill, service manager for John Henry’s said. “You don’t realize that pipe froze and you come home from work and now you’ve got water pouring out of all your ceilings so it’s very important to do this pre-checklist before it gets cold.”

Once all of these items on your checklist are done, making sure your pipes are wrapped and insulated. That can keep your house from flooding.

Specialists at John Henry’s also said there are a few common mistakes you’ll want to avoid.

One of the biggest issues they see is when home-owners don’t take the garden hose off of the outside faucet and then that garden hose freezes. Another big issue is when someone doesn’t do an annual maintenance on their furnace. They say normally it’ll work for a day or two, but then it can shut off in the middle of the night making those pipes freeze.

“When we do hit those temperatures in the middle of the night when it’s below 32 degrees, those pipes freeze inside the house,” Gill said. “The next morning they thaw and those pipes will burst and start flooding your house, so that’s the real main importance to catch it now before it’s too late and everything freezes in the house.”

Another point of emphasis is setting your indoor thermostat. Specialists tell 10/11 NOW the ideal temperatures during the winter months should be in the range of 68-72 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.