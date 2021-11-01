Local church uses Trunk-or-Treat event for community outreach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Havelock United Methodist Church held their annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31 in their church parking lot. The goal for the church’s event was to reach out to the Lincoln community.

Church members and others in the community had their trunks on display with unique Halloween decorations, and kids put on their favorite costume. The church passed out candy, hot chocolate and popcorn to families and their kids.

Luetta Sinner oversees the church’s outreach and started working with the Trunk-or-Treat events nearly four years ago.

“We’re trying to reach out to Lincoln and trying to build up our church here in Lincoln and get the youth group going,” said Sinner.

In previous years, the church has hosted Halloween parties and Trunk-or-Treat. Sinner has been a member for ten years and was excited about the crowd that showed up this year.

“Two years ago, I was kind of disappointed with the turnout. But this year I am just excited. You can’t even see the end of the line. I just love it,” Sinner said.

The church is working to get more people back through the doors. Sinner says the pandemic caused the church to lose a few people. It was also the reason for last year’s event being cancelled.

While trying to get people back in the church, Havelock UMC is working to provide space for the youth. Sinner says they built a gym inside of the church for the youth to play basketball and volleyball.

One member, Jamie Hofschulte is a mom of two. Her family has been attending the church for nearly 30 years. She says that the event allows them to connect with other families in the community.

“We love being able to put this on for our community,” Hofschulte said. “Its wonderful to see all of the kids in their costumes and some of the parents dressing up as well.”

In addition to Trunk-or-Treat, the church plans a Fourth of July event once a year. Also, they have church dinners every fourth Wednesday of the month.

After seeing Sunday’s turnout, Sinner is hoping to increase the church’s outreach and bring even more people out next year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.