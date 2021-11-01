Advertisement

LPD: 16-year-old tries breaking into smoke shop in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 16-year-old tried breaking into a smoke shop in northeast Lincoln.

On Friday, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the Express Smoke Shop off 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway on a suspicious person.

LPD said the caller reported seeing a man using a grinding tool on the lock on the back door of the business.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a grinder laying near the back door and the door handle removed.

Officers said they then contacted a 16-year-old boy who matched the description provided by the caller on the side of the building next to a car.

According to police, the caller identified the teenager as the one seen trying to break into the business.

Officers matched the tools found inside the vehicle with the ones that were left by the damaged door, police explained.

The 16-year-old taken into custody, referred for attempted burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

LPD said the teenager was released to a parent.

There was an estimated $2,450 damage to the door and security cameras.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: LPD identifies driver in fatal motorcycle crash
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza announced its closure on Saturday, effective Sunday.
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza closes its doors
Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting near 46th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around...
UPDATE: Man arrested after Friday shooting in northeast Lincoln
Two men seek aid at local hospital after shooting
Grim grinning ghosts, cackling witches and a variety of other monsters will be wandering the...
10/11 NOW Halloween Photo Album

Latest News

LSO File Photo
LSO: Siblings racing each other on Hickman Road facing charges
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two Omaha men shot in car while on Highway 77
Local church put Halloween-themed trunks on display and passed out candy at Trunk-or-Treat event.
Local church uses Trunk-or-Treat event for community outreach
As winter weather looms and freezing temperatures hit the Capital City, experts are saying it’s...
John Henry’s specialists recommend preparing homes for winter