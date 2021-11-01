Advertisement

LSO: Siblings racing each other on Hickman Road facing charges

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers who were racing each other on Hickman Road are facing charges.

Friday evening, around 11:30 p.m., LSO said a deputy was patrolling in Hickman and saw two cars that were speeding.

According to Captain John Vik, it appeared the two drivers were racing each other westbound on Hickman Road.

LSO said the deputy was able to catch up and stop one of the cars, but the other driver did not stop.

Captain Vik said the driver who did not stop came back to the traffic stop and the deputy made contact with that driver who was an 18-year-old man.

The 18-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, according to Captain Vik, while the deputy was performing a DUI investigation and placing the teenager under arrest, he resisted.

LSO said the 18-year-old was arrested for DUI, engaging in a speed contest, resisting arrest and other traffic violations.

The other driver, a 16-year-old girl, was cited for engaging in a speed contest.

Captain Vik said it appears that the two teenagers are siblings.

