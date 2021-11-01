Sixty-six criminal cases dismissed due to evidence thefts, many more likely impacted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Charges are being dropped, cases dismissed and people could get out of jail.

It all comes down to the $1.2 million worth of drugs Anna Idigima allegedly stole from the Nebraska State Patrol Troop H evidence locker while she was working as an evidence technician.

“The chain of custody is crucial to these cases,” Lancaster County Pat Condon said. “We have to establish there was no break in that chain of custody.”

Condon has identified 116 cases so far, 66 have been dismissed, 37 warrants are out that could go away and seven cases with pending charges won’t be filed.

Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro said several attorneys in his office have gotten that call that their cases are being dropped. He said defendants are thrilled, but most importantly this is justice that needs to be served.

“Think about it if you were a person accused and you’re having a trial and they say ‘well we have this evidence against you,’ well where is it,” Nigro said.

He said it’s on the state to prove the evidence backs up the charges and if you can’t prove evidence was handled properly the case has to be dismissed.

Condon said he agrees, that this is a huge task to take on, but one that needs done. He also said NSP has been cooperative throughout this process.

“They realize the issue this caused and they’re doing everything they can to help us out and make sure people are treated fairly and justice is done,” Condon said.

Next, Condon’s office will be looking at closed cases. This means people could get out of jail or be taken off parole. To determine this, they’re going to look back at the 14 years Idigima worked with NSP.

“We’ll look at if she had involvement, where she was at the time,” Condon said.

Nigro said he’ll be working with Condon’s office to find a way to make sure those who are already sentenced get justice.

“We need to get the same outcome for them because their cases should also be dismissed,” Nigro said.

As for the specific cases impacted, Condon said he can’t give any details because once a case is dismissed it’s treated like it never happened.

