Tuesday Forecast: Clouds, chilly weather hang around into Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, parts of central and western Nebraska woke up to several inches of snow on Monday morning. And again, as expected, Lincoln saw no accumulating snow, though there were a few reports of some snowflakes falling in the Lincoln area. Here’s a list of the snowfall reports from across central and western Nebraska as of Monday afternoon:

County Location Snow PERKINS GRANT 7.5 KEITH LEMOYNE 7 CHEYENNE 8 N LODGEPOLE 6.3 GARDEN N LISCO 6 CHEYENNE 1 WNW GURLEY 6 PERKINS 1 NNE GRANT 6 PERKINS 3 S GRANT 6 LINCOLN 5 SSE NORTH PLATTE 5.8 PERKINS N MADRID 5.7 LINCOLN 1 W NORTH PLATTE 5.6 HAYES 12 SSE WALLACE 5.5 LINCOLN 1 NW SUTHERLAND 5.5 DEUEL 4 WSW BIG SPRINGS 5.2 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE 5 LINCOLN 1 W NORTH PLATTE 5 PERKINS 9 WSW WALLACE 5 KEITH 4 W KEYSTONE 5 LINCOLN 10 S NORTH PLATTE 4.8 LINCOLN 4 E NORTH PLATTE 4.7 HAYES 10 W MAYWOOD 4.5 LINCOLN 2 WSW NORTH PLATTE 4.5 FRONTIER 2 NW EUSTIS 4.2 FRONTIER 2 NW EUSTIS 4.2 LINCOLN 4 E NORTH PLATTE 4.1 LINCOLN 1 ENE NORTH PLATTE 4 BANNER 4 WSW REDINGTON 4 LINCOLN 4 SW NORTH PLATTE 3.8 BANNER 9 SW HARRISBURG 3.8 MORRILL S BRIDGEPORT 3.8 LINCOLN 1 E NORTH PLATTE 3.5 FRONTIER 4 WNW EUSTIS 3.5 GARDEN 10 NE OSHKOSH 3.5 SCOTTS BLUFF 3 WNW SCOTTSBLUFF 3.5 SCOTTS BLUFF SCOTTSBLUFF 3 LINCOLN 5 SSE NORTH PLATTE 3 BANNER 4 SE HARRISBURG 3 MORRILL E BAYARD 3 SCOTTS BLUFF MELBETA 2.8 ARTHUR ARTHUR 2.6 KIMBALL 15 S BUSHNELL 2.5 FRONTIER MAYWOOD 2.5 CHEYENNE 2 NNW SIDNEY 2.1 CUSTER 12 WSW ANSELMO 2 LOGAN 5 W STAPLETON 2 LINCOLN 15 NNE NORTH PLATTE 2 GOSPER 8 S ELWOOD 2 CHASE 5 WNW IMPERIAL 2 SCOTTS BLUFF 1 ESE GERING 1.6 CUSTER 6 SSW BERWYN 1.5 CUSTER 8 WSW CALLAWAY 1.5 CUSTER MERNA 1.5 HAYES HAYES CENTER 1.5 HOOKER 16 SW MULLEN 1.5 BUFFALO MILLER 1.5 BOX BUTTE 5 E ALLIANCE 1.4 BUFFALO KEARNEY AIRPORT 1.3 SIOUX 9 WSW HARRISON 1.2 CUSTER 8 WSW CALLAWAY 1.1 CUSTER 4 NNE BERWYN 1 KEITH S OGALLALA 1 CUSTER WNW ANSLEY 1 DAWES 5 E BOX BUTTE DAM 1 CUSTER 2 SE ANSELMO 1 HALL 1 ESE DONIPHAN 1 ADAMS HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 1 HOOKER MULLEN 1 ADAMS HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 0.7 CHASE 1 NW IMPERIAL 0.5 DAWES 2 SE CHADRON STATE PARK 0.5

The chilly weather is expected to continue into the day on Tuesday, with some clearing across northern and eastern Nebraska. Overall though, the forecast remains headlined by more chilly weather the next few days. Temperatures will rebound later this week and into the weekend with temperatures eventually warming back to above average levels.

Into Monday evening, areas of light rain and snow will end across the state as the upper level wave responsible for our wintry weather exits the area to the east. As high pressure tries to settle into the region overnight tonight and into Tuesday, skies are expected to clear across northern, northeastern, and into parts of southeastern Nebraska overnight tonight. How much clearing we see will play a big part in our overnight temperatures, as it will be quite cold for those areas that see their skies clear out. If clouds linger, they will serve as a blanket, keeping overnight temperatures slightly warmer. After we start Tuesday with some sunshine across the state, clouds are expected to roll back into the area as a weather system skirts the area to the south. Generally dry weather is expected for Tuesday, though a rogue sprinkle or shower isn’t entirely out of the question for some of us.

Any light rain or snow will end into Monday evening with some clearing across eastern Nebraska overnight tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are then expected into Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

As mentioned above, overnight lows will be quite cold for those that see skies clear. Look for morning temperatures to bottom out in the lower 20s across northern and northeastern Nebraska, with temperatures only falling to the low 30s across southern parts of the state where we should see clouds throughout the overnight hours.

Lows tonight will range from the lower 20s to the north to the lower 30s across the south. (KOLN)

With partly to mostly cloudy skies expected by Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to stay below average, though they should be a bit warmer than today when most areas topped out in the 30s to low 40s. Look for afternoon highs to reach into the low 40s to near 50° across eastern Nebraska. These temperatures should help us melt any snow that will be leftover from Monday.

Look for highs to hold in the 40s into Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast does offer us a warming trend after our chilly start to November. Temperatures should hold in the upper 40s again on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies again. Thursday and Friday will see more sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. By this weekend, temperatures have continued to trend warmer with forecast highs now in the low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday with mid 60s by next Monday. Generally dry weather is expected over the course of the next 7 days.

Chilly weather continues the next few days before temperatures eventually warm back into the low to mid 60s by the weekend and early next week. (KOLN)

