Tuesday Forecast: Clouds, chilly weather hang around into Tuesday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, parts of central and western Nebraska woke up to several inches of snow on Monday morning. And again, as expected, Lincoln saw no accumulating snow, though there were a few reports of some snowflakes falling in the Lincoln area. Here’s a list of the snowfall reports from across central and western Nebraska as of Monday afternoon:

CountyLocationSnow
PERKINSGRANT7.5
KEITHLEMOYNE7
CHEYENNE8 N LODGEPOLE6.3
GARDENN LISCO6
CHEYENNE1 WNW GURLEY6
PERKINS1 NNE GRANT6
PERKINS3 S GRANT6
LINCOLN5 SSE NORTH PLATTE5.8
PERKINSN MADRID5.7
LINCOLN1 W NORTH PLATTE5.6
HAYES12 SSE WALLACE5.5
LINCOLN1 NW SUTHERLAND5.5
DEUEL4 WSW BIG SPRINGS5.2
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE5
LINCOLN1 W NORTH PLATTE5
PERKINS9 WSW WALLACE5
KEITH4 W KEYSTONE5
LINCOLN10 S NORTH PLATTE4.8
LINCOLN4 E NORTH PLATTE4.7
HAYES10 W MAYWOOD4.5
LINCOLN2 WSW NORTH PLATTE4.5
FRONTIER2 NW EUSTIS4.2
FRONTIER2 NW EUSTIS4.2
LINCOLN4 E NORTH PLATTE4.1
LINCOLN1 ENE NORTH PLATTE4
BANNER4 WSW REDINGTON4
LINCOLN4 SW NORTH PLATTE3.8
BANNER9 SW HARRISBURG3.8
MORRILLS BRIDGEPORT3.8
LINCOLN1 E NORTH PLATTE3.5
FRONTIER4 WNW EUSTIS3.5
GARDEN10 NE OSHKOSH3.5
SCOTTS BLUFF3 WNW SCOTTSBLUFF3.5
SCOTTS BLUFFSCOTTSBLUFF3
LINCOLN5 SSE NORTH PLATTE3
BANNER4 SE HARRISBURG3
MORRILLE BAYARD3
SCOTTS BLUFFMELBETA2.8
ARTHURARTHUR2.6
KIMBALL15 S BUSHNELL2.5
FRONTIERMAYWOOD2.5
CHEYENNE2 NNW SIDNEY2.1
CUSTER12 WSW ANSELMO2
LOGAN5 W STAPLETON2
LINCOLN15 NNE NORTH PLATTE2
GOSPER8 S ELWOOD2
CHASE5 WNW IMPERIAL2
SCOTTS BLUFF1 ESE GERING1.6
CUSTER6 SSW BERWYN1.5
CUSTER8 WSW CALLAWAY1.5
CUSTERMERNA1.5
HAYESHAYES CENTER1.5
HOOKER16 SW MULLEN1.5
BUFFALOMILLER1.5
BOX BUTTE5 E ALLIANCE1.4
BUFFALOKEARNEY AIRPORT1.3
SIOUX9 WSW HARRISON1.2
CUSTER8 WSW CALLAWAY1.1
CUSTER4 NNE BERWYN1
KEITHS OGALLALA1
CUSTERWNW ANSLEY1
DAWES5 E BOX BUTTE DAM1
CUSTER2 SE ANSELMO1
HALL1 ESE DONIPHAN1
ADAMSHASTINGS NWS OFFICE1
HOOKERMULLEN1
ADAMSHASTINGS NWS OFFICE0.7
CHASE1 NW IMPERIAL0.5
DAWES2 SE CHADRON STATE PARK0.5

The chilly weather is expected to continue into the day on Tuesday, with some clearing across northern and eastern Nebraska. Overall though, the forecast remains headlined by more chilly weather the next few days. Temperatures will rebound later this week and into the weekend with temperatures eventually warming back to above average levels.

Into Monday evening, areas of light rain and snow will end across the state as the upper level wave responsible for our wintry weather exits the area to the east. As high pressure tries to settle into the region overnight tonight and into Tuesday, skies are expected to clear across northern, northeastern, and into parts of southeastern Nebraska overnight tonight. How much clearing we see will play a big part in our overnight temperatures, as it will be quite cold for those areas that see their skies clear out. If clouds linger, they will serve as a blanket, keeping overnight temperatures slightly warmer. After we start Tuesday with some sunshine across the state, clouds are expected to roll back into the area as a weather system skirts the area to the south. Generally dry weather is expected for Tuesday, though a rogue sprinkle or shower isn’t entirely out of the question for some of us.

Any light rain or snow will end into Monday evening with some clearing across eastern Nebraska...
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are then expected into Tuesday afternoon.

As mentioned above, overnight lows will be quite cold for those that see skies clear. Look for morning temperatures to bottom out in the lower 20s across northern and northeastern Nebraska, with temperatures only falling to the low 30s across southern parts of the state where we should see clouds throughout the overnight hours.

Lows tonight will range from the lower 20s to the north to the lower 30s across the south.
Lows tonight will range from the lower 20s to the north to the lower 30s across the south.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies expected by Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to stay below average, though they should be a bit warmer than today when most areas topped out in the 30s to low 40s. Look for afternoon highs to reach into the low 40s to near 50° across eastern Nebraska. These temperatures should help us melt any snow that will be leftover from Monday.

Look for highs to hold in the 40s into Tuesday afternoon.
Look for highs to hold in the 40s into Tuesday afternoon.

The extended forecast does offer us a warming trend after our chilly start to November. Temperatures should hold in the upper 40s again on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies again. Thursday and Friday will see more sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. By this weekend, temperatures have continued to trend warmer with forecast highs now in the low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday with mid 60s by next Monday. Generally dry weather is expected over the course of the next 7 days.

Chilly weather continues the next few days before temperatures eventually warm back into the...
Chilly weather continues the next few days before temperatures eventually warm back into the low to mid 60s by the weekend and early next week.

