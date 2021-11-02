Advertisement

Deputies investigating crash in northeast Lancaster County

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly man had to be life-flighted to the hospital following a rollover crash in northeast Lancaster County.

Around 4:41 a.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash near 176th Street and Bluff Road, east of Waverly.

According to Captain John Vik, deputies found a car off the road in the embankment, which was laying on its side roughly 50-yards in the field.

Captain Vik said bystanders were near the car and they were able to locate the victim who had severe trauma injuries.

LSO said the 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a hospital where he’s in critical but stable condition.

Captain Vik said deputies are still processing scene to see what led up to crash.

LSO said at this time there are no signs that the 23-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while deputies were on scene.

Investigators are working to determine if speed was factor.

