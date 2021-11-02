Farmers fear supply chain issues may impact 2022 planting season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As local farmers wrap up this year’s harvest, they are already looking towards next year. Farmers and economists said they’re worried about getting the supplies they need because of supply-chain problems.

Local farmers said they’re worried about their inputs in 2022. Those are things they need to get their growing season started, like fertilizer, seed and other supplies they will need for planting.

“The focus is turning more to next year, what is that going to bring? What unique challenges are we going to face?” said Nebraska Farm Bureau Economist Jay Rempe.

Rempe said this year in agriculture could be a win.

“Good prices, they were able to get their crop in the ground, it was good growing weather for the most part,” said Rempe. “Looks like decent harvest this year.”

But next year is not looking so positive. This concern centers on input, Natural gas, an important input for growing, has more than doubled in price. The scarcity of product and cost seem to be a common thread of concern for farmers.

“Both the imports are expensive, and producing it at home is expensive,” said Rempe.

Farm Bureau President and farmer Mark McHargue said higher costs of supplies, and importing things like fertilizer will directly impact the 2022 growing season.

“If we don’t get this straightened out it will be very problematic, " said McHargue

McHargue has already seen supply chain issues this year, a flat tire on his combine highlighted the scarcity of basic supplies. He said he likely won’t get the right part until next year.

“I am personally nervous about getting the availability of our supplies for next year. I don’t see a good scenario or fix coming soon on that,” said McHargue.

McHargue and his crew patched up his combine with a Motor Grader tire. He called it option C. They had tried other things but they weren’t holding together. He said hopefully that the tire will get them through the rest of the harvest.

