Huskers run past Midland, 87-42

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Alexis Markowski led four Huskers in double figures and just missed a double-double finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds to help the Nebraska women’s basketball team power its way to an 87-42 exhibition victory over Midland in front of more than 3,000 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday night.

Markowski, the 2021 Nebraska High School Player of the Year, scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting in nine first-half minutes. The true freshman out of Lincoln Pius X added three rebounds, a block and a steal before the half, then managed three points and six rebounds in eight minutes off the bench after halftime in her college debut.

Another Big Red newcomer, sophomore transfer Jaz Shelley put together an impressive debut with 14 points, six assists, two rebounds and a steal in just 17 minutes of action. Shelley, a member of the Australian National Team, hit a three-pointer on Nebraska’s opening possession to give the Huskers the lead for good and finished 4-of-7 from long range on the night.

Fellow Australian Isabelle Bourne also had a strong night for the Huskers with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Bourne, a third-year player from Canberra, Australia, hit 5-of-8 shots from the field on the night.

Redshirt sophomore Ashley Scoggin rounded out the Huskers in double figures with 11 points, while going 3-for-6 from three-point range. All 13 Huskers who played in the game found the scoring column and 12 grabbed rebounds on the night for the Huskers, while no Nebraska player competed for 20 minutes in the game.

Sam Haiby, a returning second-team All-Big Ten guard for the Huskers, had two points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 14 minutes. Haiby did not arrive at the game until the second quarter because of a class conflict with an exam.

Australian Ruby Porter stepped into the starting five in Haiby’s place, managing two points and two assists. Freshman Allison Weidner from Humphrey, Neb., played well for the Huskers with seven points, five rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal, while Bella Cravens, Whitney Brown and MiCole Cayton all contributed six points for Nebraska.

The Huskers led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and built the margin to 41-16 at halftime. The lead grew to 68-30 at the end of the third quarter. Nebraska dominated the paint, outscoring the Warriors 56-10 inside, while out-rebounding Midland 53-36.

In addition to a plus-17 rebound margin, Nebraska produced a plus-18 turnover margin (29-11).Nebraska hit 44.4 percent (36-81) of its shots from the field, but knocked down just 7-of-34 (.206) of its three-pointers. The Huskers also went 8-for-12 at the free throw line. The Big Red held the Warriors to 13-for-50 shooting (.260), but Midland did connect on 7-of-23 threes (.304).Peyton Wingert led Midland with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Karlee McKinney added 10 points - all in the first half.

Nebraska opens its regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, by playing host to Maine at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for noon, following the return of the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally earlier in the morning at PBA.

The event, produced in cooperation with the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, will feature inspirational messages from University of Nebraska administrators, student-athletes and coaches across many sports to nearly 1,500 middle-grade students from nearly 30 school districts across the state of Nebraska.

