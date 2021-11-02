Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.(Source: Kraft/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: LPD identifies driver in fatal motorcycle crash
LSO File Photo
LSO: Siblings racing each other on Hickman Road facing charges
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two Omaha men shot in car while on Highway 77
Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting near 46th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around...
UPDATE: Man arrested after Friday shooting in northeast Lincoln
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad
Endangered Missing Advisory Canceled
Police and first responders on scene of a fire at the 56th Street Lofts and Apartments Tuesday...
UPDATE: Five rescued from two-alarm apartment fire in south Lincoln
The local restaurant closed down on Sunday, October 31, 2021
Lincoln restaurant closes over staffing shortage