Lincoln restaurant closes over staffing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Owners of a Southeast Lincoln pizza shop closed their doors on Sunday citing staffing shortages, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Dinos, at 84th and Van Dorn, first opened in 2007, touting its burgers, pizza and Sunday brunch.

Ashley Langenberg, general manager of Dinos, said the restaurant had dealt with rising costs of food and beverages, but a shortage of staff was the big issue.

“Even before the pandemic and even right after, it’s about trying to find the right staff to care about the business like you do and like the owners do,” Langenberg said.

Few employees has become a problem that has plagued businesses across different sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Langenberg, during this past spring, they started to see a return to normal with customers returning to the restaurant. But with fewer employees, they had to adjust hours the business was open.

“The business bounced back pretty quickly like almost a full restaurant again with probably a fourth of the staff we had pre-pandemic,” Langenberg said.

The reduced hours weren’t enough, however, which led the owners of Dino’s to permanently close.

“Dean and Paul are like family members to me,” said Langenberg, who worked at the restaurant since it opened. “I met my husband working here and we have three kids. It’s a family thing to me, too. I feel like I grew up here.”

Dino’s has a connection with the Pillar Restaurant Group, which allowed staff to take other jobs, Langenberg said.

“I love the restaurant industry and I hope that the other businesses in town continue to thrive and grow and that we are not seeing this as a pattern for a lot of other local restaurants.”

