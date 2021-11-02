Advertisement

LSO: Envelope with cash stolen from farmers co-op

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an envelope with cash was stolen from a farmers co-op.

According to deputies, the theft happened October 25th at the Farmers Cooperative in Kramer off of SW 113th Street.

LSO said the theft was reported on Monday of this week.

Deputies said an employee explained that they had an envelope with cash, roughly $1,500, and it went missing within a 30 minute window.

Anyone with information is asked to all LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

