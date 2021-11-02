Advertisement

More sun expected Tuesday but, still chilly

By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Patchy areas of fog Tuesday morning along with frosty conditions as well. More sunshine expected for the Lincoln area, however, afternoon temperatures will still be on the cool side. Increasing clouds for tonight and chilly with more clouds and cool temperatures on Wednesday.

Mostly to partly sunny for the Lincoln area on Tuesday and still cool with the high in the upper 40s. A light southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chilly temperatures continue on Tuesday.
Increasing clouds and chilly for Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chilly temperatures Tuesday night.
Mostly cloudy and continued cool on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Slightly warmer on Wednesday but, still cool.
Warmer temperatures expected by the end of the week and into the weekend with mainly dry conditions.

A slow warming trend is expected over the next 7 days and mainly dry conditions.
