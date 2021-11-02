More sun expected Tuesday but, still chilly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Patchy areas of fog Tuesday morning along with frosty conditions as well. More sunshine expected for the Lincoln area, however, afternoon temperatures will still be on the cool side. Increasing clouds for tonight and chilly with more clouds and cool temperatures on Wednesday.

Mostly to partly sunny for the Lincoln area on Tuesday and still cool with the high in the upper 40s. A light southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chilly temperatures continue on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds and chilly for Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chilly temperatures Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy and continued cool on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Slightly warmer on Wednesday but, still cool. (1011 Weather)

Warmer temperatures expected by the end of the week and into the weekend with mainly dry conditions.

A slow warming trend is expected over the next 7 days and mainly dry conditions. (1011 Weather)

