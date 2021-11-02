Nebraska hospital employees reach deadline to get COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday marked the final deadline for Nebraska’s major hospital employees, that’s everything from surgeons to support staff to janitors, to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a medical or religious exemption approved.

Those vaccine mandates were announced by eight Nebraska hospital systems in August. At that time on average, 80 to 85% of employees in Nebraska’s healthcare system were already vaccinated.

So while progress was made to get closer to 100% by Monday’s deadline, hundreds of exemptions were also issued.

Bryan Health in Lincoln is reporting 95% of its 5,552 employees are fully vaccinated. In total, it lost 10 employees, five to resignations, and five were fired for noncompliance.

It granted medical and religious exemptions for just shy of 300 employees.

When it was first announced in August, Bryan Health said those exemptions would be on a case-by-case basis.

Nebraska Medicine is reporting more than 97% of its employees are fully vaccinated. Thirty were let go because of non-compliance and 304 were given medical or religious exemptions.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital is reporting that 93% of its staff is now fully vaccinated, about a 10% increase from when 10/11 NOW last checked in with them in mid-September.

It said as of an Oct. 29 deadline, 20 employees had taken no action and were fired because of it.

Madonna also granted 123 exemptions for both religious and medical reasons; that group makes up about 6% of their total workforce.

CHI Health provided COVID vaccination numbers for its entire system, which spans 14 hospitals and hundreds of facilities across multiple states.

It said 92% of its employees are either fully vaccinated, started the process of vaccination, or given a medical or religious exemption.

It did not provide numbers of those let go due to noncompliance and did not indicate that anybody had been. In a statement, the hospital said quote “Employees who are not vaccinated and do not have approved exemptions may be able to continue working while replacements are secured.”

10/11 NOW spoke with Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday. After he announced that he signed an executive order barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine.

“This executive order makes it very clear that if the federal government is going to somehow try to mandate state governments to comply with this we won’t comply with it.”

That executive order won’t have any impact on the hospital employee requirements.

