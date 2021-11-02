Northeast Lincoln residents asked to flush water lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities recommended on Tuesday that residents who live within the area bounded by North 27th and North 70th streets and Fletcher Avenue and Holdrege Street flush their water lines before use through Thursday.

Lincoln Water System is conducting maintenance on its water system in northeast Lincoln, which has caused some water to be discolored. Those experiencing discolored water should flush the cold water first and avoid using any hot water until the cold water is clear.

“The discoloration is the result of iron and manganese sediments that can become dislodged from pipes and reservoirs during maintenance procedures,” said Donna Garden, Assistant Director of Utilities.

For more information, contact Lincoln Water System at 402-441-7571.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.