Advertisement

Nebraska State Penitentiary reports inmate death

(Gray News, file)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died on Monday.

Marvin Lovette, age 75, died at a hospital in Lincoln. He was incarcerated at the NSP.

Lovette’s sentence started March 7, 2006. He was sentenced 46 to 62 years on multiple charges of first-degree sexual assault on a minor as well as one charge of child abuse. The charges originated out of Hall County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: LPD identifies driver in fatal motorcycle crash
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza announced its closure on Saturday, effective Sunday.
Dino’s Crafted Burgers and Pizza closes its doors
Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting near 46th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around...
UPDATE: Man arrested after Friday shooting in northeast Lincoln
LSO File Photo
LSO: Siblings racing each other on Hickman Road facing charges
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two Omaha men shot in car while on Highway 77

Latest News

Farmers are concerned about the supply chain issues impacting planting in 2022
Farmers fear supply chain issues may impact 2022 planting season
Finke's favorite exercise in rehab is walking on the treadmill
Lincoln COVID-19 Long Hauler going places without oxygen tank; recovering with pulmonary rehab
Kelli Finke is trying to recover from COVID-19 with Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Kelli Finke is trying to recover from COVID-19 with pulmonary rehab
Anna Idigima was arrested in September, accused of stealing $1.2 million in drugs from her job...
Sixty-six criminal cases dismissed due to evidence thefts, many more likely impacted