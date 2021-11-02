Nebraska State Penitentiary reports inmate death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate died on Monday.

Marvin Lovette, age 75, died at a hospital in Lincoln. He was incarcerated at the NSP.

Lovette’s sentence started March 7, 2006. He was sentenced 46 to 62 years on multiple charges of first-degree sexual assault on a minor as well as one charge of child abuse. The charges originated out of Hall County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

