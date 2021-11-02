Advertisement

NSP Issues Endangered Missing Advisory

(KOLN/NSP)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for all of Nebraska, as they attempt to locate a missing man.

Authorities are looking for 73-year-old Gary Wallace. NSP says Wallace was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday in southwest Lincoln, somewhere north of the area of 10th & Van Dorn.

Wallace is 6′, 190 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. NSP says he’s driving a white 2010 Honda CRV with Kansas plates that read “303 DSN.” They also say he was wearing a black coat with black slacks.

“Gary has dementia and should not drive,” according to the alert.

Lincoln Police later tweeted Monday night that Wallace was last seen in the area of Northwest 20th & West O.

Anyone who see Gary or the vehicle should call 9-1-1 and report any information to authorities.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

