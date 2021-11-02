Omaha man killed after shooting on Highway 77, homicide investigation underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man has died after being shot while inside a vehicle in Lincoln over the weekend, leading Lincoln Police to launch a homicide investigation.

LPD said just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a local hospital when two men arrived with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, 24-year-old Goa Dat, suffered multiple gunshots wounds with injuries to the neck and leg. He passed away from his injuries on Monday, police said.

The other man, a 19-year-old, had multiple gunshot wounds with injuries to his arm and torso. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.

LPD said both men are from Omaha.

According to police, investigators spoke with witnesses and determined that the men had been in a car with several other people when they were shot at from an unknown source.

Officers said investigators processed the car they were in at the time of the shooting for evidence and it was determined that the shooting took place on Highway 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West A Street.

LPD said they do not believe the shooting was a random act, and investigators are working on determining what led up to the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

