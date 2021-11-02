Advertisement

Rail cars with soybean oil off the tracks near Hastings

Burlington Northern crews on the scene of a three car derailment Tuesday near Hastings.
Burlington Northern crews on the scene of a three car derailment Tuesday near Hastings.(KSNB)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A shipment of soybean oil went off the tracks Tuesday afternoon near the Chief Ethanol plant just east of Hastings.

Communications Manager Ben Wilemon said a Burlington Northern locomotive and three tank cars carrying soybean oil derailed on an industry track just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilemon said there no injuries or hazardous materials spills associated with the accident. He said local personnel put the locomotive back on the tracks and as of mid-afternoon Tuesday were working to re-rail the three tanker cars.

Wilemon said the railroad was still trying to determine why the derailment happened.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two Omaha men shot in car while on Highway 77
LSO File Photo
LSO: Siblings racing each other on Hickman Road facing charges
UPDATE: LPD identifies driver in fatal motorcycle crash
Police and first responders on scene of a fire at the 56th Street Lofts and Apartments Tuesday...
UPDATE: Five rescued from two-alarm apartment fire in south Lincoln
Anna Idigima was arrested in September, accused of stealing $1.2 million in drugs from her job...
Sixty-six criminal cases dismissed due to evidence thefts, many more likely impacted

Latest News

Northeast Lincoln residents asked to flush water lines
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: Cool cloudiness for the middle of your week...
Nebraska village sued for refusing to allow recall vote
Doctor with a vaccine
Nebraska hospital employees reach deadline to get COVID-19 vaccine