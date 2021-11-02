Rail cars with soybean oil off the tracks near Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A shipment of soybean oil went off the tracks Tuesday afternoon near the Chief Ethanol plant just east of Hastings.

Communications Manager Ben Wilemon said a Burlington Northern locomotive and three tank cars carrying soybean oil derailed on an industry track just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilemon said there no injuries or hazardous materials spills associated with the accident. He said local personnel put the locomotive back on the tracks and as of mid-afternoon Tuesday were working to re-rail the three tanker cars.

Wilemon said the railroad was still trying to determine why the derailment happened.

