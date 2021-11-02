UPDATE: Five rescued from two-alarm apartment fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says five people were rescued from an apartment building in southeast Lincoln early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the 56th Street Lofts and Apartments, near 56th and Highway 2, just before 2 a.m.

Battalion Chief Mike Smith tells 10/11 NOW first-arriving firefighters had smoke billowing from the upper floors of the structure. Once they worked their way inside, they located a fire in a kitchen in one of the apartments.

Smith said that due to the amount of smoke in the hallway, some residents were trapped on the third floor. He said firefighters rescued one person from the apartment where the fire originated, while four others were rescued from a third floor apartment.

Chief Smith reported that crews were able to contain everything to the apartment of origin. However, the damage is currently estimate at $100,000 dollars, which was caused by an unattended pot on a stove. He also said that no injuries occurred.

Smoke billowing out of an apartment building near 56th & Shady Creek, as seen from one of LTU's traffic cameras. (LTU)

