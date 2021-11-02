Supply chain issues causing holiday shopping issues in Nebraska, BBB warning of scammers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Supply chain issues continue across the United States and it’s expected to last throughout the holiday season in Nebraska. It’s been an ongoing issue that’s only gotten worse over the past few months.

The pandemic has caused a microchip shortage that’s impacting anything from cars to toys and it’s one of the reasons shelves aren’t stocked during the holidays. The Better Business Bureau is warning Nebraskans to prepare now before it’s too late. Agents warn that if you notice a good deal in stores, pounce on it because it’s very likely you won’t see that deal tomorrow.

“Supply chain issues impact everything from you getting your products on time to retailers getting the products that they need to sell on time,” Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said.

“It really has this ripple effect that seems to touch just about everyone. We’re seeing so many people follow that tried and true method of just waiting until the last possible second to do their holiday shopping and that’s not really on the table this year,” added Planos.

The BBB also recommends not relying on Black Friday this year for holiday shopping because those deals might not be as good as they were in the past, if the product is even available.

The supply chain issues can cause concern for just about everyone going into the holiday season, which sets up opportunities for scammers.

The BBB has already noticed three online purchase scams since October 26, 2021 and they’re expecting more in the coming months. The BBB is urging Nebraskans to be aware of potential scams, and if that deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“We are seeing a lot of people just impersonating retailers, selling the products that you’re looking for because of that shortage,” Planos said, “Right now there’s an opportunity for scammers to step in and say ‘I know you’re looking for this product, nobody seems to have it and not only do i have it, but I have it at a discounted rate.’”

According to the BBB, online purchase scams now account for more than a third of the scams reported, making it the number one riskiest scam type.

When it comes to shopping online, the BBB tells 10/11 NOW that one of the best ways to decipher between a legitimate sale or a fake one is the URL. You should really only be shopping from retailers that have .https, opposed to .http. That ‘s’ stands for secure and will give you an extra layer of protection during your holiday shopping.

