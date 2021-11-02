Wednesday Forecast: Cool cloudiness for the middle of your week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably chilly weather will continue into your Wednesday...before conditions turn warmer later this week...

A southerly fetch of low-level moisture is expected to move into the region Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies for much of Central and Eastern Nebraska...some areas of fog...and potentially some drizzle or very light rain showers from Tuesday night and through most of your Wednesday. No significant precipitation is expected...but “gray” will become a “primary” color for much of 10-11 Country over the next 24 hours.

Wednesday Skycast (KOLN)

A mid-level ridge of high pressure is expected to build across the region beginning on Thursday...and continue to dominate our weather for most of the rest of the week and on through the weekend. This ridge will result in a noticeable warming trend along with mainly dry weather conditions through the period.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

