Clouds keep it cool for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low clouds will linger across eastern Nebraska for much of Wednesday keeping the temperatures on the cool side. Clouds and some fog will be possible again early Thursday morning, however, sunshine is expected by Thursday afternoon and it will be warmer.

Mainly cloudy skies for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska on Wednesday with the highs only in the mid 40s. The average high temperature in Lincoln is 58 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

More sunshine in western Nebraska will mean warmer temperatures. Clouds will keep it chilly in the east. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

Low temperatures will be around the seasonal average Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. South breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

More sunshine and warmer on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures expected for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and dry. Slightly cooler temperatures expected as we start next week.

Milder temperatures expected as we head towards the weekend. (1011 Weather)

