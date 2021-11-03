Community Health Endowment of Lincoln launches campaign to thank hospital workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln launched a Thank You Card Campaign to honor hospital workers across the city.

Hospital Hero Appreciation Week is coming up later this month in Lincoln and the organization is making it easy for you to say thank you.

“Although life outside of the hospitals is slowly moving back to normal or a pandemic normal, life inside of the hospital walls is still very challenging,” said Morgan Hermanek, Administrative Officer at the Community Health Endowment.

They are providing free cards with spaces to write personal thank you messages. People can pick up and drop off cards at the Hub Cafe on 21st and Q streets and at all four of The Mill locations in Lincoln. Each location has a drop-off box and cards must be handed in by Tuesday, November 9.

“So, when you’re there getting your cup of coffee in the morning or doing homework, feel free to fill out a card and drop it in the provided drop box,” said Hermanek.

The thank you cards are going to Bryan Health and CHI Health during Hospital Hero Appreciation Week from November 15-19. Hermanek says their goal is to collect 5,000 cards.

“Sharing gratitude is a healthy emotion that we all can share in, especially coming up on this season of Thanksgiving,” she said.

Most importantly, the organization wants residents to encourage those hospital workers, especially during this difficult time dealing with the devastation of COVID-19.

“As an organization that’s committed to improving the health of our community, we just thought it was really important to show our healthcare workers that the community is behind them 100%,” Hermanek said.

Groups and organizations are also encouraged to participate. They can get the cards in bulk by reaching out to Hermanek here or at the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln, which is located right next door to the Hub Café at 21st and Q.

