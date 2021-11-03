Lincoln airport director talks turbulence in the airline industry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands of people across the country are dealing with flight cancellations and delays, largely because of staff shortages at airlines.

10/11 NOW checked in with David Haring, the Lincoln Airport’s executive director to find out how passengers can manage the turbulence in the air-travel industry.

His main piece of advice: a little patience can go a long way.

“I used to only say that at the holidays but certainly that’s the case at any point right now,” Haring said.

That patience is needed, Haring said, because right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty for travelers, airports and mainly airlines.

“This is the most significant staff challenge we’ve seen as an industry,” Haring said. “It stems a lot from COVID-19 and getting all the staff back at the air carriers. That’s a source of frustration that’s not easily rectified.”

When you combine those staffing issues with the normal sources of delays and cancellations like weather and aircraft maintenance, it creates a recipe for disruption.

“Delays and cancellations are more prevalent,” Haring said. “Regardless of what airport you fly out of, whether it’s one like Lincoln or like Chicago O’Hare, delays are almost inevitable.”

Haring added that so far the Lincoln Airport hasn’t been hugely impacted by delays, but if United Airlines or Delta start seeing delays, it’s likely Lincoln would be more impacted than bigger airports because it serves fewer flights.

To combat these concerns, Haring said passengers should try and arrive at their destinations sooner than they have to and plan for more time between connecting flights.

Haring said right now, the Lincoln Airport team is working on making it a better place to get stuck, should a cancellation or delay happen.

“That means we’re making sure passengers have adequate access to food and beverages, spacing everything out and adding additional gates,” Haring said.

The construction, which was planned before the pandemic, started a few months ago and the changes customers will notice will be done by 2022. The cost is estimated to be around $56 million.

