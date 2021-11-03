Advertisement

LSO: Nurse at county jail arrested for distributing drugs

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a nurse on suspicion of distributing narcotics at the jail.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, in late October LSO investigators were alerted about Amanda Danekas, an employee of Wellpath, which is a nursing service that contracts with the jail.

Chief Houchin said investigators were notified by jail personnel that Danekas was possibly distributing narcotics.

On Oct. 29, a search warrant was served at Danekas’ home in southeast Lincoln where deputies said they found a glass pipe with white residue that pre-tested for methamphetamine, as well as a box with 230 loose pills which included Metformin, Hydrochloride and Clonazepam.

Danekas was arrested and lodged at the jail where she is facing possession of a controlled substance charges and unlawful acts by a correctional employee charges.

Chief Houchin said Danekas worked for Wellpath from Feb. 8 - Oct. 21.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Plagman
LPD: Man arrested for shooting neighbor, victim in critical condition
Police and first responders on scene of a fire at the 56th Street Lofts and Apartments Tuesday...
UPDATE: Five rescued from two-alarm apartment fire in south Lincoln
Omaha man killed after shooting on Highway 77, homicide investigation underway
North Lincoln Water Issues
Northeast Lincoln residents asked to flush water lines
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has increased to High Risk (Orange).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to high risk

Latest News

Nebraska Legislature falls short of votes to call special session to stop vaccine mandates
James Plagman
LPD: Man arrested for shooting neighbor, victim in critical condition
Using a pen and paper, Karlee Seevers goal was to reach older adults living in retirement...
UNL Softball team starts pen pal program connecting with seniors during the pandemic
UNL Softball team starts pen pal program to connect with seniors during the pandemic