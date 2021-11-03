LSO: Nurse at county jail arrested for distributing drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a nurse on suspicion of distributing narcotics at the jail.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, in late October LSO investigators were alerted about Amanda Danekas, an employee of Wellpath, which is a nursing service that contracts with the jail.

Chief Houchin said investigators were notified by jail personnel that Danekas was possibly distributing narcotics.

On Oct. 29, a search warrant was served at Danekas’ home in southeast Lincoln where deputies said they found a glass pipe with white residue that pre-tested for methamphetamine, as well as a box with 230 loose pills which included Metformin, Hydrochloride and Clonazepam.

Danekas was arrested and lodged at the jail where she is facing possession of a controlled substance charges and unlawful acts by a correctional employee charges.

Chief Houchin said Danekas worked for Wellpath from Feb. 8 - Oct. 21.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.