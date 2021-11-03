More domestic violence victims speak out during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many associate the holidays with some family tension, financial stress and increased use of alcohol.

For some, this can bring fear as domestic violence rates tend to rise during the season. The Friendship Home and Voices of Hope said the stresses of the season are often used as an excuse by an abuser to justify their actions.

Domestic disturbance reports are already up more than 6% in 2021 compared to the last five years. Two Lincoln non-profits expect numbers to rise even more in the coming weeks.

The Friendship Home and Voices of Hope said domestic violence becomes more prevalent during the holidays and there is a connection between stress and domestic abuse during the season.

“We typically see an uptick toward the end of the year and into January when it’s all just blown up, and people are having a difficult time continuing to cope,” Kay Mathews, Program Manager of the Friendship Home said.

Voices of Hope said the increase in victims coming forward during the holidays is due to the fact that more family members are around and witness the abuse first-hand.

Mathews said COVID has played a part in the rise of domestic violence rates as well.

“We saw more access, more people trying to access services and resources from us, but fewer of them being able to plan to leave because their person is in the same house with them, or having access to a telephone that they can’t hear or that they can go through their text messages and try to find them,” Mathews said.

She said leaving is the most dangerous part for the victim and those with children try to get through the holiday season for their kids.

“It’s that holiday that’s so joyful for so many of us, but is an ordeal for someone experiencing domestic violence to get through,” Matthews said.

Mathews advised if a friend of family member is suspicious that someone they know might be in an abusive relationship, keep tabs on them and be a constant in their life.

For help forming a strategy for what a victim can do, call the Friendship Home at (402) 434-9302 or Voices of Hope at (402) 475-7273.

