NDCS director answers questions at North Omaha town hall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes took dozens of questions at a Tuesday night town hall meeting in Omaha.

He touched on everything from staffing issues to COVID-19 protocols and the recent maintenance issues that shut off the water at the state penitentiary last week.

Some of those who posed questions either had or currently have a loved one incarcerated within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

At times it got quite heated, as ongoing issues continue to plague the department.

A big theme of the questioning surrounded what might be done to improve programming for education and release requirements within facilities. Some of which have been halted in part by the pandemic, and by the ongoing staffing crisis.

“It is not the desire of this agency and certainly not my desire to be where we are today,” Frakes said. “But absent staff, the lower the staffing level goes, the amount of movement goes, that’s how prisons are operated safely.”

When it comes to staffing, nearly 600 jobs are posted across NDCS’s 10 facilities. Frakes said their actual prison population did drop early in the pandemic but it’s swelled again. Tuesday morning it was at 5,520, about a 300-person increase from its lowest point during the pandemic.

“The staffing levels are at the point where we can only operate four days a week with out-of-cell movement,” Frakes said. “That will ensure access to clinical treatment, routine medical stuff, we still do all the emergency medical stuff, but we do not have the resources to get people out.”

Frakes also touched on a busted pipe at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, which resulted in roughly 30 hours without running water.

“That’s 29 and a half hours too much to not have water, I get it,” Frakes said.

Frakes did also hint that union negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents those who work as corporals inside NDCS facilities, were going to wrap up this week and would likely include a bump in pay among other things.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.