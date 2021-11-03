Prep athlete of the week: Nov. 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Prep athlete of the week for the week of Nov. 2 is Lincoln East’s senior quarterback Noah Walters.
Walters threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in the first round of the playoffs on Friday breaking the Class A single season passing record which was previously 3,249 yards.
Walters finished the year with 3,374 yards, unfortunately in a shootout Walters career at East came to an end losing to Gretna 59-42.
