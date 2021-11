State Volleyball begins in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 NSAA Volleyball Championships are underway in Lincoln.

To view brackets, purchase tickets, get information on parking and more, visit nsaahome.org.

Scores from Nov. 3 Quarterfinals: Class A Class B Class C1 Class C2 Class D1 Class D2

A reminder for fans, face coverings are required indoors in Lincoln.

Pinnacle Bank Arena policies (PBA)

Bekka Allick, a @Huskervball recruit and member of USA Youth National Team, leads Waverly to a sweep in the Class B Quarterfinals at the State Tournament.@bekkaallick @Waverlyvikesvb @1011_News pic.twitter.com/nMWJyAMbmv — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 3, 2021

VIDEO: Norris (@NorrisTitanVB) sweeps Adams Central to open the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament (25-5, 25-18, 25-8). The Titans are the top seed in Class B and were mighty impressive this morning.@NorrisTitanVB @1011_News #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/HAVO7MIbyp — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.