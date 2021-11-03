Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Here comes the sun...

A Pleasant Stretch
A Pleasant Stretch(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A developing mid-level ridge of high pressure will be building into the region...scouring out the low-level moisture responsible for our recent cloudiness...and translating into mainly-dry and seasonably mild weather conditions over the next several days.

After some morning fog...highs on Thursday should rebound into the 50s and 60s across the state as mostly sunny skies return...with western Nebraska expected to see the warmest readings.

Highs On Thursday
Gusty south winds on Friday will help keep the seasonably mild warm-up going...with highs mainly in the low 60s to low 70s.

Highs On Friday
Mild-to-almost warm conditions for early-November should carry us all the way through the upcoming weekend...with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the mid 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
Seasonably pleasant weather will continue into early next week...but both the longer-range GFS and European weather models have wetter-and-cooler conditions developing by late-Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week.

7-Day Outlook
European Model - Next Week
GFS Model - Next Week
