UNL Softball team starts pen pal program connecting with seniors during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has come with its ups and downs, and many of us haven’t been able to connect with loved ones. However, a senior on the Nebraska Softball team is changing that

Karlee Seevers, a senior on the UNL Softball team started the idea with just a pen and paper.

“I brought it up to my coaches, kind of like this idea maybe as a softball team we could do a pen pal program,” Seevers said.

During the pandemic, Seevers said she felt isolated, like many of us did. “There were so many restrictions on what we could and couldn’t do, and having a safe way to form a relationship with someone who is also feeling the same meant the world to me,” Seevers said.

Using that pen and paper, her goal was to reach older adults living in retirement communities.

“I gave my team letters, they wrote and then I would go give those to the nursing home. They would then help the residents write the letters back,” explained Seevers.

Writing those letters is ultimately how she met Jan Mowrey, who lives at the Legacy Retirement Community, “It just became instant, just buddies right away, she’s my favorite.”

What first started as a few letters, quickly became long phone calls and after some time the two were able to visit each other.

“She would come sit outside my window with a chair and we could visit and chat for a half hour or an hour,” Mowrey said, “That was so fun, she’s probably the only person I saw.”

During this time, Seevers wasn’t the only one who was making connections. Over the last year, her teammates on the softball team have built relationships with their pen pals too.

“I couldn’t be blessed with better teammates to make this program what it is. They put their heart and soul into the letters they write and the relationships they’re building and that’s what makes it what it is,” Seevers said.

With just a handwritten and heartfelt note, this program has built bonds that can never be broken.

“She was there all the time, I just can’t say enough about it,” Mowrey said.

The UNL Softball team hopes this tradition continues on and actually becomes something they’re known for. Seevers tells 10/11 NOW she’s mentoring a freshman teammate, that way after she graduates the team will still be reaching out and writing to more seniors in retirement communities.

