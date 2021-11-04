Advertisement

AP source: Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier arrested

The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter....
The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian analyst who helped provide information for a dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been arrested as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday and is part of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what charges Danchenko might face.

The New York Times first reported the arrest. A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment, and a lawyer for Danchenko had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Plagman
LPD: Man arrested for shooting neighbor, victim in critical condition
Amanda Danekas
LSO: Nurse at county jail arrested for distributing drugs
A small plane crash on Sunday afternoon in northwestern Nebraska killed both occupants.
Small plane crash in western Nebraska kills two
North Lincoln Water Issues
Northeast Lincoln residents asked to flush water lines
Nebraska Legislature falls short of votes to call special session to stop vaccine mandates

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer
Water faucet
Northeast Lincoln water lines resume regular service
This cover image released by Dey Street Books shows "Little Sister: My Investigation into the...
Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts video to Instagram of her being escorted from hospital