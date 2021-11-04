Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson says no more real guns on his movie sets

Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on...
Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Dwayne Johnson said real guns will no longer be used in his movies after the “Rust” film set shooting took the life of a cinematographer last month.

Johnson made the announcement Wednesday as he was attending the Los Angeles premiere of his newest film, Netflix’s “Red Notice,” in red carpet remarks reported by Variety and Reuters.

He said his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will never again use real guns on set, instead opting for rubber guns and “taking care of it” in post-production.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured Oct. 21 on the New Mexico set of “Rust” when Alec Baldwin fired a gun with a live bullet.

Investigators are trying to determine how the live bullet wound up in a gun that wasn’t supposed to have been loaded.

Noting that he’s been a friend of Alec Baldwin’s for many years, Johnson said he was heartbroken by what happened on the set of “Rust.”

“I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” he told Variety.

Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Johnson and Dany Garcia, has created movies such as “Jumanji,” “Red Notice,” “Hobbs & Shaw” and HBO’s noteworthy TV show “Ballers.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Plagman
LPD: Man arrested for shooting neighbor, victim in critical condition
Amanda Danekas
LSO: Nurse at county jail arrested for distributing drugs
A small plane crash on Sunday afternoon in northwestern Nebraska killed both occupants.
Small plane crash in western Nebraska kills two
The 2021 NSAA Volleyball Championships are underway in Lincoln.
State Volleyball begins in Lincoln
Nebraska Legislature falls short of votes to call special session to stop vaccine mandates

Latest News

The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol rioter who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison term
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Frost shares keys for Ohio State game
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska attorney general issues clergy abuse report
FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley speaks during...
Lawsuit: NRA illegally funded Trump, other GOP candidates