Friday Forecast: Milder weather with breezy winds to finish the work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild weather headlines the forecast for Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s after a cooler start to November. Unfortunately, this weekend is also headlined by the end of daylight saving time - we’ll set our clocks back an hour before we go to bed on Saturday night and while we’ll get an extra hour or sleep, we’ll lose an hour to enjoy the nice weather this weekend.

Into Thursday evening, we’ll watch for some increasing cloudiness across eastern Nebraska. More areas of dense fog can’t be ruled out tonight and and into early on Friday, but we should stay dry with above average temperatures. Some cloudiness is expected to hang around the area through Friday morning, with skies becoming sunny to mostly sunny by Friday afternoon.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with dry and breezy weather throughout Friday. (KOLN)

Overnight temperatures should stay above average tonight and into early Friday morning with lows falling into the mid 30s to low 40s across the state. For Lincoln, our average low falls to 32° to Friday - meaning anytime we’re above freezing from here on out, we’ll be above normal.

Lows are expected to fall to the low 30s to low 40s into Friday morning. (KOLN)

Thanks to a building upper level ridge, plenty of afternoon sunshine, and some blustery south winds, temperatures will take a nice step forward on Friday with afternoon highs ranging from the low 60s to low 70s from east to west across the state.

Temperatures will range from the low 60s to low 70s on Friday. (KOLN)

That upper level ridge will dominate our weather into this weekend as well, leaving us with plenty of sunshine with continued mild temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday.

Look for highs to reach the upper 60s to low to mid 70s on Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to remain well above average into Sunday with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. (KOLN)

Sunday looks to be the peak of our mild temperatures, as into next week we’ll begin to see a cooling trend as we’ll sliding back to more normal November temperatures through the week next week. Chances for any rain or snow don’t enter the forecast until midweek next week as a system will potentially bring mainly rain to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Milder temperatures are expected for Friday and into the weekend before cooler, more seasonal weather is expected next week. (KOLN)

