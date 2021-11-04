GI man dies following overnight shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has died following a shooting early Thursday morning.

Around 3:08 a.m., the Grand Island Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 2802 LaMar Avenue.

Officers found the victim, identified as Tesloach Kek Yiel, inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.

Grand Island Fire transported the 28-year-old to the emergency room at CHI Health St. Francis where he was pronounced deceased.

The shooting is being investigated by the Grand Island Police Department.

Captain Dean Elliott said there’s no threat to the public, but they believe that this shooting was a targeted attack.

At the request of the Hall County Attorney’s Office, an autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted at the Douglas County Coroner’s Office in Omaha.

Neighbors or residents in the area of 2802 LaMar Ave who have home security cameras or doorbell cameras are encouraged to call the Grand Island Police Department to assist with any video or audio capture of the area.

