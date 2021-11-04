Hunter finds human remains in western Nebraska

MELBETA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska DNA lab is evaluating human remains found in Scotts Bluff County in hopes of identifying the victim.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that a man setting up a goose blind near the North Platte River discovered the remains on Oct. 18 on property between Minatare and Melbeta.

Chief Deputy Troy Brown says the hunter found part of a lower arm bone and a piece of cloth. Forensics pathologists confirmed the arm bone is from a human.

DNA taken from bone marrow extracted from the bone will be compared to DNA of people from the area who are listed as missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.