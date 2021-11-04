Advertisement

Huskers award Nouili scholarship

Nouredin Nouili
Nouredin Nouili(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili has been placed on scholarship, according to head coach Scott Frost. Nouili received the news following Thursday’s practice outside of Memorial Stadium.

Nouili was inserted into Nebraska’s starting lineup on October 2nd and has remained the Huskers’ top player at left guard.

Nouili is in his second season with the Huskers. He transferred from Colorado State and joined the program as a walk-on. Nouili is a graduate of Norris High School, where he was a foreign exchange student. Nouili is a native of Frankfort, Germany.

