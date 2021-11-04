Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says another inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln.

NDCS says 46-year-old Michael Fitzgerald did not return to the facility Wednesday morning, following his work assignment. Corrections says his employer indicated that Fitzgerald had not reported for work as scheduled.

Fitzgerald is 6′3″, 196 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call local law enforcement.

NDCS says Fitzgerald started his sentence on December 1, 2010. He was sentenced 16 to 22 years on two charges of burglary out of Wayne County. He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2022.

