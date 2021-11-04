LPD now requiring permits for catalytic converters sales to decrease thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is now requiring a permit for people buying and selling catalytic converters.

It’s an effort to stop thieves from cutting them from cars and costing people a lot of money. LPD said for every stolen catalytic converter, it costs the victim $1,000.

Catalytic converter thefts per year:

2015 - 14

2016 - 9

2017 - 10

2018 - 29

2019 - 69

2020 - 274

2021 - 800

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said thieves stealing catalytic converters is a crime of opportunity and officers are hoping to curb this crime. According to LPD, on average 80 catalytic converter thefts happen a month, which is roughly 2.63 per day. LPD reports that this crime costs $780,000 in loss or damage to Lincoln citizens year to date.

“This is not a Lincoln problem, this is a state of Nebraska problem, this is a Midwest problem, this is a United States problem. It’s happening all across the country and like many of these crimes, they are sometimes late to show their head here, well they’re here,” said Assistant Chief Jackson.

The new ordinance requires people to apply for and receive a special permit to buy and sell catalytic converters. Assistant Chief Jackson said the permit costs $5 and once someone has a permit, they can essentially sell, scrap or do anything they’d like with the catalytic converter.

Assistant Chief Jackson said the permit includes opportunities for people who do not have a permit yet or have a work order. The permit is also good for a certain amount of time and will expire each year on July 31st.

