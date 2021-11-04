LPD officers recover stolen car & clothing from various stores following disturbance call

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen car and clothing from various stores following a disturbance call.

On Wednesday, around 7 p.m., police were called to an area of 27th and Q Streets in reference to roughly 20 people fighting.

LPD said while officers were on the way, the caller gave the license plates of two vehicles involved in the fight and both came back as stolen.

When officers arrived, police said everyone ran away and the officer saw a woman standing next to one of the stolen vehicles, a black 2007 Chevy Aveo.

According to police, the woman grabbed items from the vehicle and started walking away. LPD said the officer tried stopping the woman who then ran from the officer.

Police said the officer caught up to the woman and took her into custody.

Officers determined that she was in possession of the stolen vehicle and there was clothing in the backpack that had security devices, as well as tags still attached from various stores, police said.

LPD said the vehicle had been reported stolen from a business off 25th and N Streets on Oct. 31 around 8 p.m. According to police, the owner, a 56-year-old man, left the vehicle running while going into a business. The vehicle was valued at $2,500.

Police said the woman was identified as a 16-year-old who was referred for theft by receiving stolen property and released to a parent.

Police are still looking for the other stolen vehicle.

